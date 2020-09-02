It’s election time, an opportunity to change who represents us, and three candidates come to mind who have to go.
1) Congressman David Schweikert. If the lack of ethics wasn’t enough, he just voted “no” on the bi-partisan legislation to ensure the USPS has sufficient funds to deliver social security checks, prescriptions and our mail-in election ballots on a timely basis.
2) Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita, who touts her conservative principles but doesn’t live by them.
3) Seven-term legislator John Kavanagh. It’s time to end the Kavanagh dynasty.
Join me and vote against these three candidates.