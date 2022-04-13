The Fountain Hills Times of April 6 featured, above the fold on the first page, the two candidates for mayor and one of four candidates for councilman. The remaining three candidates for council are on page seven.
Front page coverage carries great weight in any story. Obviously, space available dictated only one council seat candidate could be placed on the front page. Why would Cindy Couture be the chosen one over the other three?
Town leadership positions are non-partisan. But everyone has a political preference. Cindy and our mayor share political stances, explaining the choice.
Hopefully voters will do a bit of research about all candidates; especially read their social media comments, as some do tend to be more candid in that venue.
Cindy Couture is one of the best English teachers I have ever met, but when she moved into the subject of politics she presents a far different person, describing herself as “a moderate, normal, retired person.” Reading her Face Book posts you find she is far, far left of “moderate.”