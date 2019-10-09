I am a current member of the Sanitary District Board of Directors and I am asking that you please consider voting for me alongside the two other board members seeking re-election, Butler and Thomson. I am #3 on the ballot. Please consider voting for #1, #3, and #4 on the ballot so that we can continue the strong management you’ve come to expect from the Sanitary District.
My wife, Becca, and three children, Jonah, Shiloh and Sawyer, have made a home for ourselves in this amazing town where we are involved deeply in all things Fountain Hills, including our support of the school district. I even moved my business to Fountain Hills to further ingrain roots in town.
I have considerable experience managing well into the nine figures of financial resources that individual clients, businesses, non-profits and foundations have trusted me to handle. I bring that strong financial experience and business management to the board. Prior to working for Edward Jones, I served as a United Methodist pastor at the largest Methodist church in the country.
I also have a strong history of serving on boards, currently serving on the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale Associate Board and the Sanitary District Board; and previously on The Church of the Resurrection Foundation Board and Center for Community Outreach Board of KU (as their Financial Director).
You can trust Butler, Thomson and I to continue the strong financial oversight of your resources that support this fine-tuned organization. Please vote for #1, #3 and #4 to continue the strong history of integrity, honesty and transparency you’ve come to expect. Experience matters!