Interesting how Councilman Allen Skillicorn is being attacked for actively engaging law enforcement to address what was likely a person illegally camping on state land near the middle school.
I wonder if these same people want to invite the camper to their backyard? Wonder where their bathroom is? The camp was not in an approved campground and requires a camping permit to be there. Councilman Skillicorn engaged the sheriff, who contacted the state regarding their camping requirements to ensure this person was there legally and, if not, to evict them from the state land.