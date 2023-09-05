In the Call to the Public segment of the Aug. 22 Town Council meeting, Pam Cap stated, “…this fixation with the trans and LGBTQ community is getting old…Every time Councilmembers Skillicorn, Toth and Friedel post anti-trans and LGBT rhetoric…” Councilmember Toth responded to Ms. Cap’s comments, which a councilmember is allowed to do in that circumstance.

Ms. Toth’s reply included, “I’m not personally aware of any time that Councilmember Friedel has commented on that issue whatsoever. So, I’d like for it to be very clear that the inclusion of his name was very clearly politically motivated.” Unless Toth has heard/read and remembered everything Friedel has ever said/posted, she cannot say with certainty he has not commented on that issue. Which begs the question, why did Toth mention Friedel in her response?