Citizen involvement. It makes for good decisions and a strong government. However, our current Town Council meetings show how citizen involvement can also go wrong. For some reason, our town has about eight “frequent flyers,” unelected people who monopolize the Call to the Public and characterize their personal thoughts as representing those of the town’s majority. Not so.
These folks repeat the same tired messages, represent themselves as experts, waste our time and speak disrespectfully to our elected representatives. Their messages are often delivered as a lecture, in an angry and condescending manner. In addition, while others adhere to published protocols and decorum, the frequent flyer cheering squad applauds noisily, in spite of constant admonitions to stop. I am suggesting also that in the future, those who defy the rules are escorted out as indicated in the meeting guidelines.