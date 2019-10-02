With the recent bombshells with Trump and his corrupt, handpicked administration, we all need to keep track and remind ourselves of the Republicans who stood silently by Trump and continued to support him for their own selfish needs.
These bystanders are just as much responsible for the havoc and outright mess we have in this country for staying quiet and defending Trump. Thankfully, the daily horrors and painful nightmares of Trumps tactics will soon come to an end. I hope in my lifetime I never see the likes of a man like Trump.
The thought that we still have to deal with this toxic man frightens me. How did all this happen? Why were so many people fooled? What happened to critical thinking skills? Education is everything, isn’t it?