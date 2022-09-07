I’m running for Congress and I’m giving everybody in town $10,000 to secure your vote. Even though I know that taking somebody else’s money is illegal, my plan is to ripoff my employer for the pay-off money anyway. Just remember when the court stops me, as it should, from stealing other people’s money; blame the court, not me. Then we can accuse the court of racism, bigotry and conspire to change the court’s purpose. This obviously fabricated narrative actually mimics Biden’s most recent ploy.

Biden’s ruling class insist that Americans capitulate to unjust enabling policies like canceling student debt. Wealthy “new normal” bureaucrats insist that Americans be happy paying more for less personal safety and income. Vocal Americans protesting against Biden’s “new normal” is democracy in action.