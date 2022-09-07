I’m running for Congress and I’m giving everybody in town $10,000 to secure your vote. Even though I know that taking somebody else’s money is illegal, my plan is to ripoff my employer for the pay-off money anyway. Just remember when the court stops me, as it should, from stealing other people’s money; blame the court, not me. Then we can accuse the court of racism, bigotry and conspire to change the court’s purpose. This obviously fabricated narrative actually mimics Biden’s most recent ploy.
Biden’s ruling class insist that Americans capitulate to unjust enabling policies like canceling student debt. Wealthy “new normal” bureaucrats insist that Americans be happy paying more for less personal safety and income. Vocal Americans protesting against Biden’s “new normal” is democracy in action.
Biden’s first order intentionally collapsed America’s energy independence and showed his contempt for most Americans. The Democrats’ green energy edicts broke the supply chain, fueled inflation, underfunded and demoralized police protection, weaponized a double-dealing judicial system, put school unions over children’s needs, forced masking and vaccine mandates that are proven medical failures.
Biden continues to invite the invasion across the southern border while America’s supply chain is broken and crime rates soar. Piling more debt on Americans by government over-spending, devaluing the dollar, sending jobs to China, all add to inflation.
Democrats’ most decadent “new normal” is denouncing basic biological truths and trying to replace parents with government. The “new normal” ruling class of globalist dictators don’t follow the rule of law and persecute anyone that refuses to accept their perverted ideology.
“Normal self-reliant Americans” want leaders that provide the pillars of democracy; individual rights, family safety and security, freedom of thought and expression and equal justice for all.
Americans want leaders that practice and protect wholesome family values.