In the professional world, a concert violinist must perform flawlessly in a sold-out concert hall, and a quarterback must make snap decisions in a crowded stadium. If either individual could not perform under public scrutiny, there are others who would and should be replacing them.

Sadly, in Arizona, we have a candidate for governor who needs to go back to the minor leagues. She refuses to debate her opponent, patently rationalizing that she cannot stand up to someone, who she says, denies elections.