In the professional world, a concert violinist must perform flawlessly in a sold-out concert hall, and a quarterback must make snap decisions in a crowded stadium. If either individual could not perform under public scrutiny, there are others who would and should be replacing them.
Sadly, in Arizona, we have a candidate for governor who needs to go back to the minor leagues. She refuses to debate her opponent, patently rationalizing that she cannot stand up to someone, who she says, denies elections.
Sorry, Ms. Hobbs, welcome to politics on both sides of the aisle. Since 2016, popular orthodoxy has insisted that the winning 2016 presidential candidate colluded with Russia to steal that election. And the 2016 loser, Ms. Clinton, has morphed into a serial denialist, who even went on the record this past week to deny the results of the 2024 election in advance.
No, Ms. Hobbs, it’s a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll. And voters, please prevent buyer’s remorse. Do not vote for the person you feel most sorry for, but the one who seems to have a clue as to how things work in the grownup world.