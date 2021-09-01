I’m sick of the left making continuous drives to bribe Americans and law-breaking, illegal immigrants with a bucket full of welfare programs, paid for by hardworking businesspeople, with the intent to gain the welfare recipients’ vote.
Soros and communist funding meanwhile flood the airway with derogatory comments about America’s major corporations and businesses. As a proud naturalized American, I applied legally to enter this country. Later, I was honored to pledge allegiance to this great country and I gained my citizenship back in 1983.
I’ve lived under a socialist regime; in England back in the ‘60s and ‘70s. It was a disaster for the country; 25 percent inflation, devaluation of the pound and no pride in the country. As Maggie Thatcher said, “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”
The exceptionalism of this county begins with free enterprise. It just takes someone to have a goal, to focus, be prepared for some hard work and the American Dream is available to everyone. It’s very American to support businesses across the board. It’s not surprising that people who run for office are pro-business. For most politicians it’s a position they hold well before running, so there is no reason for Gene Mikolajczyk’s letter last week. Unless he has evidence of malfeasance, it’s disgraceful accusing Representative Chaplik of being in the pocket of big business.
Biden and Socialists are at war with corporations. Policies of the earlier regime produced record unemployment, corporations returned from abroad due to reduction in the corporate tax rate, and small businesses thrived due to the reduction of bureaucratic regulations. Sadly, the vendetta against businesses isn’t only national, but local, too.