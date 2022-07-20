There was an excellent editorial in The Wall Street Journal last Wednesday, which I urge everyone to read before voting. It’s called “Biden’s Hiring Policy: No Business Experience Needed.”
Governments, that of Fountain Hills included, are among if not the largest enterprises in any country, state or town. Businesses must make a profit to survive, let alone grow. In order to do this, they must balance income with expenses, as all of us as individuals or families must also do. The same must apply to governments, therefore actual business experience is a significant asset for candidates for office.
I’d be interested to know what business experience all our Town Council candidates have. Perhaps The Fountain Hills Times can ask them and publish the answers.