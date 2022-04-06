Business friendly? Many times since this mayor became our leader, we have heard the words “business friendly.” But I beg to differ.
Over many of the past winter weekends our mayor has blocked road access to the downtown business portion of the Avenue of the Fountain for one event after another. She must certainly realize that these winter months are the life’s blood for most of the businesses downtown.
Today we have the Persian festival in the park; a nice annual event and one we should support. But why would a festival in the park require blocking road access to the downtown Avenue of the Fountain?
Come on, man. Don't take away the prime earning weekends from our downtown merchants. Schedule all the events you want, but keep the avenue open for business, please.