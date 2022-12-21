Imagine that on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, children in Fountain Hills created their own businesses as part of a Children’s Business Fair. The Acton Academy, a leader in education that helps schools and communities all over the world make their own fairs, designed the concept. Congrats to FHUS for having this program and thank you to the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce for sponsoring it along with the Inspiration Academy.

With guidance and support from their teachers and parents the children made original products. In addition, Betsy LaVoie, CEO of our Chamber, gave them special training. Then right outside on a beautiful sunny day on the patio of our Chamber of Commerce, these very talented, polite and well-prepared children were out selling their wares.