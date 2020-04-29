Citizens writing in this paper have expressed dozens of reasons why they are voting no on the two Daybreak propositions. Yet economically-driven developers will go to any lengths to promote their own interests. Their two favorite whoppers claim the 400-apartment project will deliver millions of dollars to the town and, if that doesn’t hook you, whopper #2 is meant to scare you; if Daybreak loses, then a Fountain Hills property tax is just immanent.
Daybreak supporter, former Mayor Linda Kavanagh, tried to raise our property tax 25 percent through a referendum a couple years ago. That referendum went down to flaming defeat, soundly rejected by two-third of the voters. Understand, there will be no property tax increase in Fountain Hills without a referendum election of Fountain Hills voters.
Daybreak Developers may have strong relationships at the Chamber and are familiar faces at Town Hall, but they are not one of us. Daybreak Developers live their lives safely ensconced in their gated Valley communities where they would never allow something like Daybreak to be built in their neighborhoods.
I have yet to hear the handful of Daybreak supporters put forth a cogent case for why Fountain Hills will be better for building this project. Don’t be fooled, don’t be misled, Daybreak’s statements do not pass the truth test and will fix nothing in Fountain Hills. There are already many new economic development projects currently underway such as Keystone, Adero Phase 2, the expansion of Copperwynd and its attached convention center and a new hospital, which will generate new revenues and jobs.
Daybreak developers are trying to buy this election by falsely promising millions in revenue and claiming a property tax is headed our way. I say, bunk!