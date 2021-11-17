I’m so proud to be a Democrat. Club members spent three days in the Democrat booth at the fair and watched Republicans come over to harass, intimidate and shout vulgarities at us. All the while, we kept right on sharing voting information with people and introducing them to candidates.
This town has more than its fair share of adolescent bullies which reflect poorly on our town and discourage people from coming here. They don’t seem to understand how this country works or respect the Constitution or the rights of others.
We’re looking forward to our meeting on Thursday when our club will honor veterans and public service workers and continue our serious, adult work of upholding our Democracy.