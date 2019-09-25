Common sense should and must prevail when making major decisions about spending the Fountain Hills budget; the simple principle of not spending more than you have must apply within the village, like it does (or should) in any household.
I read that Fountain Hills is short on cash, has been for years; yet some want to spend a substantial amount on an unnecessary roundabout by the post office. Why? This intersection, a little “goofy” like another writer said, presents no danger to anyone. The traffic flows just fine, end of conversation! Save the money to maintain what we already have in Fountain Hills. Beautify certain areas, keep it simple!
About Daybreak, I agree with another writer: make it an attractive architecture and chances are it will be accepted. Yet, who needs yet another “senior” center in Fountain Hills? How do you expect to attract youth if surrounded by old folks (I am one!) right and left? The name is a straight giveaway. “Daybreak,” c’mon guys!
About retail space, I read in The Times a while back that 40 percent of the retail space in Fountain Hills was unoccupied; yet, you’ve added a bunch of storefronts on the Avenue of the Fountains; mostly empty and the few that dared sign a lease are facing a difficult future. Stop adding retail space in your projects.
My wife and I love it here. Our daughter also moved here from Scottsdale last year. It is not an easy task to keep the town “together” but spending more than your budget allows will not bring a solution.