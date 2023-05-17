Year after year, with rare exceptions, we observe the federal government spending more than it takes in. Yearly budget deficits are the routine and the national debt keeps increasing. As I write this, there is no agreement about the terms by which the debt ceiling will be raised.
The fearmongering about a government shutdown is starting once again. Speculation about raising taxes is again rearing its head, despite past data showing that tax cuts generate more revenue to the federal government than tax hikes. People are fleeing high tax states like California, Illinois and New York. Wonder why! We know all too well that this impacts all of us. It is our money, and our collective debt.