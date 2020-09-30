Trump is not only a habitual liar (per The Washington Post, more than 30,000 times since his inauguration), but he has broken the following promises:
1) On June 16, 2015, he declared “I will build a great, great wall on our southern border.” He built 307 miles of wall on the 1,984-mile border.
2) He added, “and I will have Mexico pay for that wall.” Mexico has not and will not pay a cent.
3) In a July 29, 2016 CNN interview he said, “We will find them (undocumented immigrants), we will get them out.” Trump deported about 750,000 undocumented immigrants in his first three years in office. Most were trying to enter the country, not living here. He practiced inhumane treatment, separating young children from their families.
4) In his speech of January 20, 2017, he stated, “We will also be a country of law and order…The crime and violence that today afflicts our nation will soon, and I mean very soon, come to an end. Beginning on Jan. 20 of 2017, safety will be restored.” He acknowledges himself that he has failed to create law and order. He blames the current violence on others while encouraging it with his rhetoric.
5) On July 21, 2016 he stated, “The most basic duty of government is to defend the lives of its own citizens. Any government that fails to do so is a government unworthy to lead.” As recorded by Bob Woodward, the President knew the gravity of the coronavirus, but deliberately ignored it and did not take appropriate action. As a result, the USA has lost over 200,000 to the coronavirus. On a per-capita basis, that’s more than twice as many as Canada and five times as many as Germany. That is 22 percent of the world’s COVID-19 deaths.