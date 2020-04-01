As a part-time Instacart shopper in another affluent community, my personal shopping experiences for customers often revealed a bright side of humanity when food supplies were scarce or limited.
Many times customers would request multiple items on the Instacart app, but when told only two or three items were left customers would almost always message back to leave the remaining few for someone else. Maybe this scenario is more typical in wealthier communities, but it sure was refreshing to see people thinking of others in this competitive, fast-paced society we all live in.
The experience reminded me of the scene in “It’s a Wonderful Life” when one bank customer only withdrew what she needed from her account, as the bank was going under.
Humans can sometimes surprise us and show their best.