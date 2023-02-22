From The Fountain Hills Times of Feb. 15, I was happy to know the bridge on Gilbert Road has been undergoing improvement.
The cost of its construction is about $114 million. The completion date is expected in 2025. It will take about three years of construction. I read the information about the Beipanjiang Bridge of China from Google. The construction took three years and was completed in 2016. Its length is 4,396 feet. Its height is 1,854 feet and it is called the world’s tallest bridge. Its cost was $144 million.