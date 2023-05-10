Bravo to our new conservative Town Council for bringing clear thinking, common sense, fiscal responsibility and keeping potentially runaway government in check. Government occasionally gets wild ideas and desires that waste many of our tax dollars on frivolous or foolish pet projects that just don't work.
The ill-though-out, apparently $1 million crosswalk to nowhere on Saguaro near Desert Vista Park is an everlasting monument to this type of thinking. In the years since its completion, I have never seen that crosswalk being used. In fact, there are never any pedestrians anywhere in the vicinity.
The roundabout study for Saguaro and Avenue of the Fountains has been tabled. It is not the right solution for this very complicated, dangerous intersection. For starters, drivers must scan six discrete crosswalks and deal with multiple big distractions before proceeding there. This is not the same simple type of intersection as at La Montana, where the existing one-lane roundabout appears to be an excellent fit.
Replace the Town Seal after 50 years of excellent service? Why? And at a cost of ~$20,000? It is art and the steadfast symbol of our town. Now some bureaucrat wants a plume with more curves? Insane!
And now we must accept publicly-funded EV charging stations? (That replaced disabled parking at Fountain Park, by the way.) Let me get this straight, we are paying $5/gallon for gas under Biden-imposed inflation and on top of that we are now expected to pay the fuel costs for those who can afford stylish EVs? This is wrong and simply anti-American.
If government can be checked, we just may have the money for items we badly need, like streets