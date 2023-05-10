Bravo to our new conservative Town Council for bringing clear thinking, common sense, fiscal responsibility and keeping potentially runaway government in check. Government occasionally gets wild ideas and desires that waste many of our tax dollars on frivolous or foolish pet projects that just don't work.

The ill-though-out, apparently $1 million crosswalk to nowhere on Saguaro near Desert Vista Park is an everlasting monument to this type of thinking. In the years since its completion, I have never seen that crosswalk being used. In fact, there are never any pedestrians anywhere in the vicinity.