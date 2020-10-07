The Fountain Hills Unified School District has several new administrators who need to hear from us. Perhaps they are not familiar with our community yet and don’t realize that we appreciate our awesome educators and want them to be treated well.
Fountain Hills knows that our teachers are exceptionally brave people. We could count on them to defend our kids in any crisis. They are good people, truly committed to the well-being of our children.
But lately I’ve been hearing of malice toward the teachers who are concerned about teaching in person and prefer to be online. I’m very disappointed in our School Board for allowing this to happen. Please let the new administration know that we care about our teachers and want them treated with kindness and respect. It’s the least we can do for the wonderful folks who really care about our kids!