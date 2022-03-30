Outgoing Councilman Magazine wants to brand Fountain Hills as a health/wellness destination. Sounds good, but the thing with branding is it has to be authentic, valid and true.
Did I miss something? Is Mayo Clinic moving here? Are we overrun with health spas? Are there vegan restaurants? Do we gather at sunrise for yoga in the park?
Take a spin down Shea. On both sides, note the array of fast-food franchises, takeouts and lower-end restaurants. There isn’t a Trader Joe’s or Sprouts within eight miles. The lone standout on Shea is Vue Bistro’s fig bruschetta. We have a wonderful Community Garden program, but it’s not as though two-thirds of the town plowed up their front lawns and planted kale.
So, Councilman, we really don’t have health/wellness to sell. Therefore, lets stick with what we do have, a fantastic arts community, art fairs, beautiful bronzes, an impressive small live theater, community choir and many arts-related clubs and groups. We might consider ourselves to be an Arizona version of Santa Fe.
Point is, branding is a very personal community undertaking that does not come cheap. You just don’t label yourself something, slap it on a sign or bumper sticker and call it done.
Fortunately, Fountain Hills has a new economic director who seems to have good credentials. She and the new Council, with the input of a citizens committee, should explore branding and then seek the help of a professional firm to direct the effort.