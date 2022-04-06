What is a “community brand?” It is an acknowledgement that your town or city is recognized for something specific. Areas of the Midwest are known as “America’s Breadbasket” because of its grain production. What is Fountain Hills known for? Yes, for our Fountain, but that is a structure and not a brand. A retirement community. Really?
What would a “brand” mean for us? It can tell folks throughout the region that we have amenities and services that make us special. It can attract more of those kinds of businesses and services, and consequently draw population looking for a town that supports those services.
The recently adopted FH 2022 Strategic Plan identifies health and wellness as a strategic priority for our town. It also calls for identifying a town brand to enhance economic development efforts. In a recent Town Council meeting, I urged the town to consider a health and wellness brand.
In last week’s “Letters to the Editor,” Nancy Plencner dismissed the idea of branding our town as a “health and wellness” destination because we don’t have Trader Joes or Sprouts. Let’s emphasize what we do have. No other community in Arizona has the preponderance of health, wellness programs and facilities per capita as Fountain Hills.
A few examples: Three medical campuses with multiple specialties; sports programs for all ages; physical therapy and chiropractic services; four pharmacies, health food stores; Town-sponsored recreation programs; a bustling community center; botanical and community gardens; Fountain Park and Golden Eagle events; neighborhood parks; hiking/biking, to name a few.
In her letter Ms. Plencer suggested that “the new Council with the input of a citizen’s committee should explore branding and then seek the help of a professional firm to direct the effort.”
That is exactly what I proposed to the Town Council.