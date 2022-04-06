I have decided not to turn in my petition signatures and run for Town Council in 2022. The main reason I decided to run was I felt the Council needed more conservative voices. It was my pleasure meeting so many wonderful people as I gathered signatures and listened to what residents and businesses priorities were for the community. I had the required signatures long ago.
However, I got to hear and know the other three conservatives running for the three open Council seats. I was so impressed not only by their qualifications, but by their determination to protect Fountain Hills from bad things as well as responsibly spending tax dollars. And of course, their strong communication skills.
I found myself thinking, “I’ll vote for all three of them, Brenda Kalivianakis, Hannah Toth and Allen Skillicorn.” So, because there are only three open seats and Bridget and I have become extremely busy with the growth of our business and do not have the time to dedicate to research the concerns of the residents and business owners at this time, I’ve decided to wait two years and likely run in 2024.
Bridget and I are going nowhere. We love this town. Please join us in supporting Brenda, Hannah and Allen for Town Council.