I feel as though our town is being bought and sold on an ever increasing basis. Most of our town doesn’t want to grow, but we need revenue. I know that there are a lot of empty buildings sitting around not bringing in revenue. Any chance we can have an empty building tax or something along those lines? It seems like it would be more beneficial for the town than to keep chopping down mountains and making way for more empty condos and apartments.
I’m really having a hard time understanding how we’re going to get revenue from empty apartment buildings, or apartments rented out at the lowest price possible just to get people in there. I really feel that if we continue to allow the Daybreak pushers to have their way with this project, where will it stop? And how much more of our town is going to be up for sale? I personally don’t want my taxes raised either. However, I would rather pay an extra couple dollars a year versus turning into Scottsdale.