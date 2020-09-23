On behalf of the Extended Hands Food Bank, the Community Chorus and Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, we would like to thank the Town of Fountain Hills for their cooperation in having the Boston Marathon (virtually) held in Fountain Hills and support a food drive for Extended Hands.
Matthew Frable (Community Chorus Director and Shepherd of the Hills Minister of Music) completed the running of the Boston Marathon. Matthew had to complete 19 laps around the Fountain to accomplish this. A special thanks to Joe, Fountain Park operation lead, in making the Golden Barrel Ramada ready for race headquarters.
A special and unexpected end to the race: At the finish line, a fellow runner, who Matthew had not met before, honored him by giving the medal he received at the finish line of the 1992 Boston Marathon. Thank you to everyone in the community who came out and cheered Matthew on. Those cheers and claps really helped encourage him to keep going.