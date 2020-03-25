A number of years ago, I was lucky enough to pick up a bookmark at the library that was designed by a student named Luana Redbird. I still continue to use it, as I am an avid reader. It is getting a bit worn, so I will laminate again, but I do treasure it.
So, Miss Redbird, this elderly lady who now resides in Minnesota continues to use your creative artwork and it makes me think of Fountain Hills, the high school which my grandkids attended, our friends at Fort McDowell and you. Thank you for this little piece added to my life story.