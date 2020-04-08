The boogeyman is a mythical creature never actually seen, but often used by storytellers to strike fear into children as the punisher for their misbehavior. Without a personal appearance the boogeyman has become an evil monster in the folklore of every world culture.
We still can’t see him, but the boogeyman is here now and he is scaring all of us to self-quarantine or be radically punished for our misbehavior. The invisible C19 virus comes to invade, sicken and potentially destroy its victims. Like Medusa, the boogeyman won’t hurt you unless you are foolish and want to look directly into his eyes.
It is our American heritage to challenge and battle against competitors we can see. We have never fully won the battles with previous viruses. We have respected their deadliness enough to keep them at a safe distance until we learn how to coexist with them. Coexistence has been our only option.
As pioneers we have constantly traveled into the unknowns of sailing the sea, exploring remote wildernesses and even the unnatural silence of space travel. These were experimental adventures where technology gave us a sense of control. At the moment the C19 virus is controlling us and that makes us angry; angry because we do not have the knowledge to attack it just yet.
During this social intermission, time and distance are our best allies. Social-distancing is the most effective therapeutic known to us at this time, so we must take it in the maximum dosage possible.
I can feel the boogeyman surrounding me and see him in the eyes of those he has infected. I don’t want to meet him face to face so, for at least the next 30 days, I can’t meet with you face to face either.