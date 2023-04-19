One of the definitions of boogeyman is “something used to excite needless fear” or “an imaginary monster.” And last week’s letter to the editor by Town Councilman Allen Skillicorn is chock full of boogeymen. Yes, we should be fearful! Fearful of idealistically-driven “statists” who would dare to pile regulations upon us and force some things and ban others and take control of our very lives and take our freedom and liberty away with their radical agenda.
Case in point, the Town’s Environmental Plan. Ignoring the fact that the Fountain Hills General Plan 2020 was adopted by the Town Council and voters, this councilperson portrayed the Environmental Plan portion of the document as a foot in the door that would see us slip into another California. (Another boogeyman that the councilperson flouted in a post-meeting press release.)