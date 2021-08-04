How do Republicans feel about the recent news about Trump pressuring his Justice Department to declare that the presidential election was corrupt during a Dec. 2020 call, according to newly released notes?
The notes were written by former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard P. Donahue.
In the one note, Trump urged DOJ officials to call the election corrupt and leave the rest to him.
What are your thoughts about that statement? Do you still believe in The Big Lie that caused death and destruction at the Capitol?
What is the news saying in major newspapers and television across this nation? What are you going to believe now?
Keep in mind that many citizens were killed and injured for life at the Capitol because of The Big Lie. Do policy issues take precedence over an attempted coup? Who will you vote for in 2024? I’m just asking.