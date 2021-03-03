Kudos to Mayor Ginny and the Town Council for approving the painting of the Fountain Park bollards. After five years of blinding glare and washed-out night sky, the town is well on its way to restoring tranquility and calm in the park after dark.
Kudos to Ted Blank, who worked tirelessly to find a solution to the glare and up-reflection of the bollards. He and his team of volunteers are working hard to get every bollard painted. They have, at the time of this writing, painted over 200 bollards. By the time you read this they may have the task completed.
I encourage you to take a walk through Fountain Park after dark. It is now a relaxing and pleasant experience. No squinting or eye shading required. Look up! You will see far more stars than previously. As well, people who live near the park no longer have the bollards glaring onto their patios and into their bedrooms. Well done, and thanks to all.