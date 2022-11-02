If you were born and raised during the advent and ascendance of television, you’ve watched VID dominate the information landscape on our televisions, computer screens and smartphones. Every form of VID has permeated into the human psyche.
Television began by sending local events, national news and global catastrophes into our living rooms as complimentary theater to soap operas, dramas, sitcoms and variety shows. The original networks copied each other’s programming successes and signed off the air at midnight. Today’s 24/7 television broadcasts are consumer-aimed indoctrination full of hype and biased influence.
VID has the capacity for teaching moments, but real-life experiences are the best teachers. Hands-on life lessons inspire confidence, self-esteem, the art of reaping rewards out of sacrifice and celebrating prosperity. Lest we forget, love, joy and family comprise the soul of the human condition.
Remember the 1960 movie of H.G. Wells’, “The Time Machine,” that featured the blue Morlocks herding and grooming the compliant Eloi. A valiant newcomer rallied the Eloi behind faith, courage and freedom to vanquish the Morlocks’ blue rule.
Today’s Morlock-like politicians use VID to inflict their malfeasance on the spiritually faithful. Blue figureheads, supposedly our betters, despise and fear how the equilibrium of faith, family and love for country combine to drive prosperity. Arrogant blue avatars hate on anyone that choses God over Satanism or independence over submission. The tribe of blue Morlocks conspire to force equity and compliance on anyone who fights to protect the merits of freedom, equality and independent thinking.
Contemporary blue Morlocks feeding and prospering on the Eloi has reached its climax. In November the Eloi will elect valiant new leaders to vanquish the tyranny of the Morlocks’ globalist blue rule. H.G. Wells’ prophecy of overthrowing the blue rule will be fulfilled.