If you were born and raised during the advent and ascendance of television, you’ve watched VID dominate the information landscape on our televisions, computer screens and smartphones. Every form of VID has permeated into the human psyche.

Television began by sending local events, national news and global catastrophes into our living rooms as complimentary theater to soap operas, dramas, sitcoms and variety shows. The original networks copied each other’s programming successes and signed off the air at midnight. Today’s 24/7 television broadcasts are consumer-aimed indoctrination full of hype and biased influence.