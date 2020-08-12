The coordinated insurgence by governors and mayors is holding back state and city police from their primary purpose – to serve and protect the public. “Defund the police” is the systemic war cry of organized anarchist and domestic terrorism. The neo-police have become the personal praetorian guard of the elected ruling class. American ideals are being silence and slaughtered by blue privilege.
The silent majority remain disengaged as blue liberals openly mock American values, national security, the rule of law and the Constitution. The virtues of family, community, self-reliance, the self-respect of ownership, safety and protection, and freedom are all in jeopardy. You don’t know what you have until it’s gone.
Freedom (1776), Emancipation Proclamation (1883), many Civil Rights Acts (1870-1968); all actions to level the playing field of equality and justice for every American to implement and control their individual vision of manifest destiny. This is how America lets freedom ring!
By exploiting minorities, blue influence perpetuates a social/economic dependency that is political bondage. The trail of broken blue promises keeps the needy forever married to the government for their livelihood.
Desperate for full control, blue progressives have totally abandoned moral boundaries and law-abiding citizens. By cutting back police protection, blue mayors and governors are making innocent bystanders and peaceful protesters victims of violence.
Free people work hard to earn and build their own legacy. What someone earns they quickly learn to cherish and respect. Blue privilege promises free entitlements to buy minority votes. Blue welfare programs establish indolent dependencies, not free and equal opportunity.
The right to earn your own way is one of the brightest shinning stars of American history. Is that star destined to shine on or be erased from our memory?
Blue privilege returns every four years for some, but never for all.