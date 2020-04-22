Normally, at our five blood drives a year held in the Community Center, we have a very good response. But this drive was different.
When the corona virus forced the closing of the Community Center there was a strong possibility this drive might be cancelled. In searching for a Plan B, Vitalant suggested using mobile units. So Plan B resulted in scheduling two units. Then a CDC ruling stated there could be no more than two people in a mobile unit. Vitalant then went to Plan C, which was four mobile units. The Town stepped up, arranging for the using of the Town Hall parking lot so the drive could be close to the usual location.
The Town not only arranged for the parking lots but also was very flexible meeting the requirements for a mobile blood drive. Our schedules needed revising and, thanks to publicity help from Deb Kuhns, the word was out that the drive would be held.
Amazing response from donors! We had our usual donors sign up but also an amazing number of new (to us) donors and the Friday and Saturday schedules filled by themselves. Despite never having done a mobile drive before, it went extremely smoothly.
Thanks to all; and all includes Vitalant, the Town of Fountain Hills, Deb Kuhns for publicity, the amazing response by donors and the amazing response by donors who wanted to walk in.
Our next drive is June 19-20, hopefully back in the Community Center. The response for this drive certainly proved that “We are in this together in Fountain Hills” and, again, thank you all.