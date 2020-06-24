At our blood drive last weekend we again experienced a first. We did not need to use the blood mobile caravan but were able to be inside the Community Center ballroom. Social distancing was extremely important so we needed space (lots of space). Thanks to the kindness and flexibility of the Town, the Community Center staff and Vitalant, the ballrooms became the perfect location.
And once again the response was outstanding! Normally we have between 60-80 donors each day. For this drive we were sold out with 120 appointments each day. I can’t ever remember when we have filled our appointment sheets! We won’t find out the number of units donated until later in the week, but it could very well be a record-setter for Fountain Hills. Many donors were those who were not permitted by the CDC to walk in during the April drive but came out this time. We hope you will make donating here at our five drives a year in Fountain Hills a regular event.
Again, thank you to all who donated and especially to the Community Center staff who did everything they could to make this a very successful drive in order to fill this critical need. And a special thanks to The Times for their very helpful articles. See you all at our next drive on August 28 and 29.