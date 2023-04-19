In Councilman Skillicorn’s recent letter, he complained about the time it takes for the Council to consider issues such as the Town’s Environmental Plan. All the Council had to do at the Feb. 21 meeting was adopt the plan. It would have taken two minutes. Instead, it was used as a chance to grandstand and he’s still getting play out of the issue that he says the Council shouldn’t have to deal with.
Immediately after that meeting, Skillicorn issued press releases and posted far and wide to enhance his political clout, including tweeting, “I will not allow AZ to slide into California! Last night four Conservatives stopped the Green New Deal in Fountain Hills,” along with an image of Charlton Heston holding up a leaf blower with the words “From my cold, dead hands!”
He claimed in his letter that the Environmental Plan was recently defeated, but the fact is that the plan was amended (to drop a few words). In his words, “I'd like to make a motion to approve the amended Strategic Plan.”
He also erroneously claims that, “this initiative sought to remove gas and diesel cars from town roads; force ridership on public transportation; ban gas-powered leaf blowers and implement a host of new building codes and regulations,” even though the Town attorney made it clear that, “There’s no enforcement. This is basically a vision plan.”
Councilman Friedel asked, “Brenda, would you be okay with, ‘Encourage bicycle and pedestrian connectivity throughout the town to work towards reducing automobile dependence?’” Skillicorn: Huh-uh. No way. No way. Kalivianakis: No, I don’t think so.
Do we really need Council members who are so blinded by politics that they can’t understand facts?