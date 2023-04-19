In Councilman Skillicorn’s recent letter, he complained about the time it takes for the Council to consider issues such as the Town’s Environmental Plan. All the Council had to do at the Feb. 21 meeting was adopt the plan. It would have taken two minutes. Instead, it was used as a chance to grandstand and he’s still getting play out of the issue that he says the Council shouldn’t have to deal with.

Immediately after that meeting, Skillicorn issued press releases and posted far and wide to enhance his political clout, including tweeting, “I will not allow AZ to slide into California! Last night four Conservatives stopped the Green New Deal in Fountain Hills,” along with an image of Charlton Heston holding up a leaf blower with the words “From my cold, dead hands!”