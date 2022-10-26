In reply to the letter titled “Blame Biden,” it was Trump who started the turmoil existing today when he eliminated the government’s pandemic department, only because it was Obama who rejuvenated it when he was president. That foolish move cost hundreds of thousands of lives and much turmoil, because we had to start from scratch to get COVID-19 under control.
When Biden came in, he put together a knowledgeable team to control COVID, not like Trump, who put together a bunch of his buddies who were ignorant as to how to control COVID.
Another foolish and greedy thing Trump did was to give his billionaire buddies $3 trillion of our tax money. When questions about it he said the money would trickle down. Where and when have we heard that before?
Most Republicans, like me, have a conscience to vote for what is right and good for all Americans. Sometimes we vote for what is the lesser of two evils. In my opinion, the two evils now are abortion and Trump. Trump would be the greater evil because his lying and cheating affects the whole world.
I would like to vote GOP because of their stance against abortion. But then, in essence, I would be supporting Trump and his puppets. I just cannot support their greed, lies, cheaters, traitors, violence, insurrection threats, and ignorant possible leaders like Lake and Blake hope to be.
Lake admitted she has no leadership experience. She said she would appoint good people to help her. No, she won’t. Trump will appoint his buddies. Trump will watch their every move and she will say, “Yes, sir, to anything you want.”
I would like to vote GOP again, but not while Trump and his puppets are here.