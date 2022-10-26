In reply to the letter titled “Blame Biden,” it was Trump who started the turmoil existing today when he eliminated the government’s pandemic department, only because it was Obama who rejuvenated it when he was president. That foolish move cost hundreds of thousands of lives and much turmoil, because we had to start from scratch to get COVID-19 under control.

When Biden came in, he put together a knowledgeable team to control COVID, not like Trump, who put together a bunch of his buddies who were ignorant as to how to control COVID.