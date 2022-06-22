I would like to recognize the staff at the Community Center for the overwhelming success of Joe Arpaio’s 90th birthday celebration.
From start to finish, Jennifer Lyons and her staff excelled in preparing and executing the event. With more than 200 people in attendance, with many VIPs, the staff performed exceptionally. The patriotic decorations and electricity generated by the event will certainly circulate amongst the townspeople. Joe’s birthday celebration will help put Fountain Hills and the Community Center in the spotlight for other spectacular events.
I couldn’t be more proud of the Community Center and Town Council for helping execute the event. It will be a 90th birthday celebration that Joe Arpaio will never forget.