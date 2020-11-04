Starting next week, the regular Tuesday bingo game resumes at the Community Center and it’s been covid-ized. As always, it’s open to the public and no membership fee is required. The game is limited to 50 people and registration is encouraged. See today’s paper for specific details on how to sign up.
Thanks to our wonderful Town staff, the game will now be held in four ballrooms to make room for social distancing. Everything will be sanitized and we’ll be using disposable paper bingo cards and colorful daubers. We’ve retired the old bingo display board and purchased two “new to us” display boards. A big shoutout to Mark Dalton for doing all the legwork and testing to have the new boards up and ready for play.
Last week, Joanna Hernan and the wonderful team of bingo volunteers did a test run of the new process. To keep everyone safe, a mask is required and there will be a temperature check. Tables are available for singles, couples and families.
We’re eager to get started again. So, let’s play bingo!