On behalf of Bob’s Free Bikes, we volunteers would like to say “thank you” to our local businesses, service organizations, friends and neighbors for all your generosity in this past year.

Without your support we would not have been able to reach our goal of supplying a bike to any child in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area who would not otherwise be able to have one. If you donated a bicycle, it could have gone to a child attending St. Matthew’s Catholic School in downtown Phoenix, or to the kindergartners at Frank Elementary School in Guadalupe. Our bikes also went to children in foster care, local Afghan refugees and service organizations to provide bikes to their clients.