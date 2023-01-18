On behalf of Bob’s Free Bikes, we volunteers would like to say “thank you” to our local businesses, service organizations, friends and neighbors for all your generosity in this past year.
Without your support we would not have been able to reach our goal of supplying a bike to any child in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area who would not otherwise be able to have one. If you donated a bicycle, it could have gone to a child attending St. Matthew’s Catholic School in downtown Phoenix, or to the kindergartners at Frank Elementary School in Guadalupe. Our bikes also went to children in foster care, local Afghan refugees and service organizations to provide bikes to their clients.
This year we received many, many nominations from parents whose child had a bike on their Christmas list. Our volunteer elves worked hard to fulfill those requests and, by the end of 2022, we exceeded our goal by giving 1,085 free bicycles.
If you made a cash donation it was used to buy brakes, tires, cables and other parts necessary to make a bike safe. This year we were able to partner with Phoenix Children’s Hospital to provide a new helmet with our bikes; we thank them wholeheartedly for their generosity! Bob’s relies 100% on community donations and we are grateful for all the support we have garnered over the years.
Bob’s Free Bikes is a totally volunteer organization, truly a labor of love for those that give their time repairing and delivering bikes to kids. Again, thank you to all of Fountain Hills and the Verde communities, to all our supporters and partners. Please visit our website, bobsfreebikes.org, if you’d like more information. We look forward to continuing our mission in 2023, giving another 1,000 bikes to those who need them!