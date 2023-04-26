My first experience with The Fountain Hills Times was around 1996. We had recently moved here and met Arnie Dworkis (hint). Out of nowhere my husband was wished a happy birthday from a character named Norman. We were at a loss of who this was until, a few days later, we learned all about Arnie’s antics at The Times. We have been the biggest fan of our hometown paper ever since.
So, I recently messed up my subscription and needed to call after a few weeks without. I hate calling anyone so close to quitting time but didn’t want to miss another edition. They were so, so sweet straightening everything out for me and guess what? Thirty minutes later I get a tap on the door and tomorrow’s copy right there on my doorstep.