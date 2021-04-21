In Arizona and Georgia, multiple bipartisan audits, voting machine checks and scores of court judgments have concluded the November 2020 election was one of the cleanest in American history. Governor Ducey stood up for the outstanding integrity of our election process, but unfortunately has not intervened in the ridiculous and dangerous-to-our-democracy additional hand recount starting this week. Instead, he signs expanded gambling law. What values are being prioritized? Not democratic or family.
We, the majority who voted for Biden in this state, are tired of those who are in denial of his legitimate victory. They’re not recounting all the Republicans who were on the same ballot that got elected. This defies logic and the facts, and we are tired of the tantrums and the confused promotion of The Big Lie.
A letter last week decried MLB’s pulling the All-Star Game from Atlanta, and other corporations protesting the voter-restricting law passed there. The law is much more than “requires someone to prove that they are who they say they are.” It is 95 pages long, and has a myriad of absurd measures to supposedly address the non-existent problem of voter fraud. It is also desperate, un-American and arguably unconstitutional action to try to restrict democratic votes to try to regain power.
The letter spoke of bending to the “cancel culture” of the “left mob.” This absurd and erroneous displacement distracts from the real issue. The only ones cancelling anything are Republicans trying to cancel voting, and the most dangerous “mob” I’ve seen lately is the right-wing extremist one that ransacked our U.S. Capitol and wanted to kill elected officials.
May all true Americans come together to address real and critical common issues.