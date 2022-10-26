The big issue for Fountain Hills in the General Election is all about “education.” Much is hyped about it, but let’s take a close look at the reality of this issue.

There is not a plan on how to increase enrollment and gain new students put forth from the District, they just tout a shopping list of what they want in terms of dollars. Fifty-five cents of every property tax dollar goes toward education (not just in our district). Now our district is also asking for a $20 million bond this November.