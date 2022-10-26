The big issue for Fountain Hills in the General Election is all about “education.” Much is hyped about it, but let’s take a close look at the reality of this issue.
There is not a plan on how to increase enrollment and gain new students put forth from the District, they just tout a shopping list of what they want in terms of dollars. Fifty-five cents of every property tax dollar goes toward education (not just in our district). Now our district is also asking for a $20 million bond this November.
In 2007, a $4 million bond passed for the FHUSD Learning Center and renovations/additions to the schools. In 2013, an $8 million bond passed. In 2014, a Maintenance & Operations override was approved. In 2021, another attempt at passing an “override” was voted down that would have provided up to 10% of the total budget of the district, or approximately $750,000 for capital purchases for seven years, totaling $5,250,000.
We have a new superintendent who wants to reimagine K-5 and eventually the high school.The District’s expenditures of student-to-operational cost ratio is not in balance, too few students supporting too many facilities.
The overrides are actually property tax increases that are nothing more than a continuance of reckless spending and money management. Maybe it’s time to consider selling off some of the District’s present assets, that is schools that are not being used for teaching. I encourage you to vote no on the bond and override.