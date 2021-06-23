How can the commentators on Pravda 1.1 (CNN) and Pravda 2.2 (MSNBC) fall over each other praising President Biden’s performance at the Biden/Putin summit and the G7 conference?
Let’s be clear: Results are important, being liked isn’t. No one was tougher with the sanctions imposed by Trump on Russia. The arms authorized by Trump for Ukraine were far more appreciated than Obama’s blankets. Germany and Europe are becoming beholden to Russia’s gas pipeline.
Biden had the opportunity to place sanctions on that project as punishment for Russia harboring cyberhackers of our pipeline, but Putin was “rewarded” instead with a green light. All the while, the President’s earlier executive order stopped our own pipeline. His solution to the hacking was the telegraphing of a “Sweet 16” list of targets that are off limits to cyberattacks. It would be naive to think this list wouldn’t now be topping the target lists of Iranian, Chinese and Russian hackers.
In the meantime, Biden gave approval for cyberattacks elsewhere without retribution? The world sadly observes America willing to pay off hackers and sees no real pressure forthcoming on the Russian cyberhackers. European countries have opened themselves up in recent years to large Chinese cash investments into their economies, so it was no surprise – disappointment, yes – that Chinese crushing of the Uyghurs community and refusing access to investigate the origins of the coronavirus weren’t high on the G7 agenda.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration was caught by the oldest, most basic trick by an adversary. Oh, by the way, Mr. President, China is not a “competitor,” it is an “adversary.” Perhaps Biden would use the right terms if Hunter Biden hadn’t received millions of dollars for doing nothing for the Chinese and that 10 percent wasn’t being reserved for the “Big Guy.” It’s called blackmail and being compromised!