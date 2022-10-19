Senator Kelly has proven that in the last two years in Washington he has been exclusively available for Biden’s bidding. He has a record of casting his U.S. Senatorial vote for Biden 94% of the time.
If you were only able to tune in three months ago to the George Soros and Co.-supported television advertisements, you would think that Kelly was working on our problems and issues. He arrives in Arizona and states he will secure the border, but he voted to stop building the wall and he’s done nothing to stop the illegal immigrant invasion.
Along with the flood of migrants stopped at the border there’s been probably a million more “runners,” some decked out in camouflage gear, who have nefarious reasons to avoid the overwhelmed border personnel. Some of these characters have brought in the cartel’s fentanyl to poison our youth. What has Kelly done? Nothing!
He’s also cast the deciding votes in the Senate to pass the multi-trillion-dollar boondoggle bills, which have resulted in our gas prices, grocery store prices and inflation skyrocketing. The sick, pathetic point about the bills is they are always packed with totally partisan projects that are passed on to the likes of you and me to finance. Kelly thinks it’s a good idea to have a new army of 87,000 IRS agents instead of increasing the number of Border Patrol agents, as Blake Masters has recommended.
Masters is a lifelong Arizonan, with deep experience in business and the technology industry. Blake is an innovator, who is willing to think outside the box for solutions to our problems and he will fight for us not only on the ground here in Arizona, but in Washington, too. There’s never been a more critical time to fire a Senator and vote for Blake Masters.