Senator Kelly has proven that in the last two years in Washington he has been exclusively available for Biden’s bidding. He has a record of casting his U.S. Senatorial vote for Biden 94% of the time.

If you were only able to tune in three months ago to the George Soros and Co.-supported television advertisements, you would think that Kelly was working on our problems and issues. He arrives in Arizona and states he will secure the border, but he voted to stop building the wall and he’s done nothing to stop the illegal immigrant invasion.