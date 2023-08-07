Fitch recently dropped the USA’s credit rating to AA+, citing worsening governance (Bidenomics) as a key factor.
Moody’s reported inflation raised spending cost by $433/month for the average household. Income levels are not increasing; Bidenomics is costing American households around $6,000/year. Bidenomics is financially supporting 6,000,000 illegal immigrants, adding another burden onto taxpayers.
Bidenomics curtailed fossil fuel production and sold off a portion of the National Oil Reserve, causing gas prices to double. Bidenomics is banning gas-fueled hot water tanks and furnaces.
Bidenomics has not improved or expanded the electric supply/distribution grid and has no viable plan to generate more power for millions of electric vehicles. Industry will have to be off-shored, further reducing jobs and incomes. Bidenomics has total reliance on made-in-China products.
Bidenomics surrendered billions of dollars of military weapons and the American-built Bagram airfield to Afghanistan. The Ukraine war has cost American taxpayers something close to $200 billion with no spending limit in sight. Bidenomics does not require Ukraine to report how, why or where the money is spent. Bidenomics does not consider America’s military combat strength or preparedness a priority.
Bidenomics includes unlimited spending to investigate, indict, arrest and persecute their political enemies. These enemies include grandmas and grandpas that don’t even own a gun. So far the courts have stopped Bidenomics from arbitrarily spending taxpayer money on political preferences like student loan relief.
Under Bidenomics the U.S. dollar is collapsing as the strongest world currency. The dollar has been the world’s principal reserve currency since World War II. Bidenomics is giving foreign countries like China the opportunity to replace the U.S. dollar as the world’s principal reserve currency.
Food, gas, utilities, rent, mortgages continue rising; income remains flat. Bidenomics is intentionally devastating American families. Why?