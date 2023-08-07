Fitch recently dropped the USA’s credit rating to AA+, citing worsening governance (Bidenomics) as a key factor.

Moody’s reported inflation raised spending cost by $433/month for the average household. Income levels are not increasing; Bidenomics is costing American households around $6,000/year. Bidenomics is financially supporting 6,000,000 illegal immigrants, adding another burden onto taxpayers.