I want to make America great again after the two disastrous years of the reign by Biden’s executive orders and policies, but it doesn’t make me a Nazi. How dare he make that comparison!
As we pass the anniversary of the chaotic retreat from Afghanistan, remember we’d been warned. “I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” Obama’s former Defense Secretary Robert Gates declared of the then vice president. Biden and his puppeteers were responsible for the tragic death of 13 fine service personnel. We hear that all his generals opposed the retreat for it was such a pathetically, unworkable plan. In many other countries the generals would have resigned. Can you image what the Ukrainians could have done with just a tenth of the weapons left behind in the hands of the Taliban and Isis?
Then there were the executive decisions on day one to cancel the pipeline and declare war on the oil industry. The price of oil may have dropped off its high, but the price is still 60% higher than it was at the start of the Biden’s administration. It appears this man can never rationally consider possible future outcomes of his actions, ala the invasion by illegal immigrants and the President’s manmade crisis at our southern border. I hear that since he took office the equivalent of Arizona’s population has invaded our country along with the cartels’ deadly fentanyl drugs; and what has he done? Nothing!
Let’s also remember in November who’s responsible for the wild, irresponsible spending policies that have caused such dramatic inflation, Biden. Yes, along with the likes of his wingman, Senator Kelly, who has voted 97% of the time in support of all these policies.