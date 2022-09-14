I want to make America great again after the two disastrous years of the reign by Biden’s executive orders and policies, but it doesn’t make me a Nazi. How dare he make that comparison!

As we pass the anniversary of the chaotic retreat from Afghanistan, remember we’d been warned. “I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades,” Obama’s former Defense Secretary Robert Gates declared of the then vice president. Biden and his puppeteers were responsible for the tragic death of 13 fine service personnel. We hear that all his generals opposed the retreat for it was such a pathetically, unworkable plan. In many other countries the generals would have resigned. Can you image what the Ukrainians could have done with just a tenth of the weapons left behind in the hands of the Taliban and Isis?