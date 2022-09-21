The failing President that turns everything he touches into pain and destruction invented an imaginary enemy to fight. The rhetorical illusions and delusional policies Biden’s bureaucrats are force feeding Americans are hateful and toxic.

Sept. 1, 2022, Biden stood before a Nazi-red backdrop shouting at Americans that he will forcibly suppress opposition against his authoritarian ideology. Biden outlined his purpose is to crush the spirit of American democracy and to install the single party hierarchy preferred by globalists. Single party rule is dictatorship.