This letter is in response to David Bark’s letter on July 27. Biden is anything but a sterling opponent, as you said he is.
If you do your research you will see that in 1985, when he last ran for president, he had to withdraw because of his lying and plagiarism. Back then the mainstream media was much fairer and called out Biden on his lying and called him “Bye-bye Biden.” Unfortunately, not much has changed in 35 years.
Biden is nothing more than a career politician who has accomplished nothing for this country except making his family and himself very rich. His $200,000 salary has enabled him to live in a $15 million dollar mansion, made his two sons into millionaires as well as his two brothers. Sounds like a crooked politician to me.
Today he acts like he has dementia and doesn’t know what state he is in (said he was in Idaho when he was in Iowa), doesn’t know what office he is running for (told people to help elect him to the Senate), doesn’t know what day it is (told people to vote on Super Thursday instead of Tuesday), and can’t tell the difference between his sister and wife. A year from now he won’t even know what planet he is on.
Biden is not a striking candidate. Do the research yourself. Too bad our media are no longer honest or they would expose Biden again for what he really is.